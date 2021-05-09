Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:FLMN remained flat at $$4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 285,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,482. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

