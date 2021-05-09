Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). Broadwind posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 398,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

