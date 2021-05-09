Zacks: Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 1,944,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

