Zacks: Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post $212.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 101,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.