Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 730,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.