Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,541.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

