Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. 24,146,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,024,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

