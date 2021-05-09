Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

