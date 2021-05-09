YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $245,765.89

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $245,765.89 and $1,315.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,152.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.50 or 0.06566886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.09 or 0.02387184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00586199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00215423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.19 or 0.00799944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.67 or 0.00626633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.00526196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.