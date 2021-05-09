Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.