Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, diversified business structure and healthy liquidity position. Also, its cost-saving measures and shareholder-friendly policy might drive growth. In first-quarter 2021, Xylem recorded an earnings surprise of 51.4%. For 2021, the company predicts revenue growth of 8-10%, organic sales increase of 5-7% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.50-$2.70, higher than the previously mentioned figures. However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of cost inflation and strategic investments, which might continue to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels might too weigh on the company. Also, its shares look overvalued compared with the industry.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

XYL opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

