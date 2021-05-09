XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

