Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.90% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Xencor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

