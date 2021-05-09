WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WW International traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 75383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WW International by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

