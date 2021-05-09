Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57,868.88 or 1.00783367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.88 billion and $290.98 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00223944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 170,816 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.