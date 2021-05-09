World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells $484,050.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE INT opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Fuel Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.