World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells $484,050.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE INT opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Fuel Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.