Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

