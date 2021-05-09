Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

