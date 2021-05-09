William M. Goodyear Acquires 20,000 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $399,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

