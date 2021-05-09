William Blair Weighs in on ICF International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ICF International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICFI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

ICF International stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. ICF International has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 over the last 90 days. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

