William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2021 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Cummins stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

