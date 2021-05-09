Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WPM opened at GBX 3,119.46 ($40.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,972.11. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a market capitalization of £14.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, insider Randy V. J. Smallwood sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($61.38), for a total value of £459,229.50 ($599,986.28).

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

