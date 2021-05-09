Western Midstream Partners (WES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.