Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.10

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.62. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 18,724 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

