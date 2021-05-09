West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$145.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

TSE WFG opened at C$104.96 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$33.88 and a 12 month high of C$109.25. The stock has a market cap of C$12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

