WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 32,378.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.0% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

