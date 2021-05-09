WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $923,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,013,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU opened at $330.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $225.81 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

