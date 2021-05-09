WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $6.58 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $873.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $877.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $788.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

