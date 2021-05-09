WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $857.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $790.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.56. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

