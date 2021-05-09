WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom stock opened at $452.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.96 and its 200 day moving average is $438.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

