WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

