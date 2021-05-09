WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 2,565 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.02.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.