WeShow Token Trading Down 96.1% This Week (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One WeShow Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $89,873.47 and approximately $178.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeShow Token has traded 96.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token (WET) is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Coin Trading

