Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.