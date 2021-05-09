Wells Fargo & Company Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $146.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JACK. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $122.17.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.