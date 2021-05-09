Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

