Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

