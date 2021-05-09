Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

