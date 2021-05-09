Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $232,000 in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.
NYSE:BIT opened at $18.69 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
