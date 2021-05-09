Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $211,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of AZEK opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

