Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

VGM stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

