Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 405 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $658.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.74. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $283.31 and a 1-year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.