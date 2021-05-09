Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,812 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period.

NYSE DPG opened at $14.75 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

