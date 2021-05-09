Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

