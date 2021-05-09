Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.6% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

