Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in American Tower by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

