Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.