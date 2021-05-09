Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,030,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

