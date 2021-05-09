Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.