Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,804 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day moving average is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

